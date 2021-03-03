All news

Global Baked Goods in South Korea Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

After seeing solid growth for most of the review period, overall retail volume and current value sales of baked goods have contracted slightly in 2020. Nevertheless, performances have varied between categories, with sales in all packaged categories recording significant growth due to the impact of COVID-19, due to their perceived greater safety. In addition, online orders spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers were advised to stay at home where possible to avoid contracting the virus.

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

   List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baked Goods in South Korea
Euromonitor International
December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 increases the growth rates of packaged baked goods
COVID-19 thrusts small local bakeries into e-commerce
Dynamic growth for frozen baked goods as more consumers bake at home
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Continuous growth is expected for both packaged and unpackaged baked goods
Dessert mixes set to lose competitiveness, threatened by other categories
E-commerce becomes a must-have for all players in baked goods
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

      

….….continued

