Global Baked Goods in Ukraine Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Baked goods is expected to see a lower retail volume and current value growth rate in 2020 compared to the previous year. During quarantine, with more time available, Ukrainian consumers took up baking bread, cakes and pastries at home. This was also in part due to a desire to avoid having to visit stores during the peak of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. In addition, consumers generally showed a tendency away from unpackaged baked goods, opting instead for packaged baked goods due to health…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Baked Goods in Ukraine

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers take up baking at home during quarantine, reducing demand for packaged baked goods

Health and wellness, premiumisation and convenience helping to drive bread’s value growth

In a highly fragmented product area, well-established brand Kyivkhlib continues to lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Frozen baked goods is anticipated to see more product variety

Dessert mixes is likely to be given a boost by new cake mixes

Presence of private label is expected to grow in baked goods

 

