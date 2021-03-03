All news

Global Baked Goods Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Baked Goods Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to cause a decline in foodservice volume sales in 2020 as a result of foodservice closures and the lingering fear of infection in public spaces. Restricted movement is also expected to contribute to long-lasting lower demand for foodservice as consumers are unable to travel to their usual favourites as they used to.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011709-baked-goods-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-native-whey-protein-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-concentrate-form-isolate-form-by-application-food-beverages-pharmaceuticals-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-water-purification-bottle-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-vertical-cutting-machine-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agriculture-films-market-size-study-by-type-linear-low-density-polyethylene-lldpe-low-density-polyethylene-ldpe-reclaim-ethylene-vinyl-acetate-eva-high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-and-other-agricultural-films-by-application-greenhouse-film-mulch-film-and-silage-film-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Table Of Content:

Baked Goods in Kenya
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 will hit the category hard with foodservice decline and constrained retail sales growth
Broadways Bakery Ltd increases value share with diabetic-friendly offerings
Expansion of shopping centres in Kenya supports growing number of specialist bakeries
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Foodservice to make swift recovery in baked goods as effects of COVID-19 subside
Influx of smaller players means lower prices for consumers as price becomes key factor in baked goods
Urbanisation and increased disposable incomes to drive demand and growth in baked goods
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

…..Continued

Contact Details:                                                

[email protected]       

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Snorkeling Equipments Consumption Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Aqua Lung International, Cressi Sub, Seavenger, Tabata, Apollo Sports, Aquatec – Duton Industry

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Snorkeling Equipments Consumption Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Snorkeling Equipments Consumption market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other […]
All news

Semiconductor Memory Market Experiences a Noticeable Growth with Key Dynamics at High CAGR value

basavraj.t

The newly added research report on the Semiconductor Memory market is a complete guide to understand various factors that play a crucial role in growth progression. The report is designed to aid the investment decisions and motivate crucial investment discretion for new businesses looking out for seamless market penetration. Semiconductor Memory Market Report: Introduction Report […]
All news

Global Chloromethyl Styrene Market Demand Forecast by 2027, By top key players, applications, business statistics and research methods – globalmarketers.biz

alex

The Global Chloromethyl Styrene Market 2021(Download Free Sample) Report provides the most recent industry trends, developments, and forecast market information. This report provides in-depth insights into the Chloromethyl Styrene industry based on market size, Chloromethyl Styrene growth, development plans, and opportunities. The forecast market data, SWOT analysis, Chloromethyl Styrene restraints, and feasibility studies are important […]