Global Bottled Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, bottled water is anticipated to record declining volume growth rates, with some product areas even seeing a decline in sales. One of the most important factors negatively impacting bottled water has been the rise in remote working. Prior to the pandemic, it was common for companies to have several water dispensers for their employees to use throughout the day. However, with the closure of offices, demand for bottled water for this purpose has become almos…

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Bottled Water in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Remote-working and financial difficulties lead consumers back to drinking tap water

EMBOL continues to lead with well-known brands Vita, Mineragua and Aquarius

Smaller brands lose sales due to the closure of wholesalers where they heavily rely on distribution

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The health and wellness and on-the-go trends stimulate the recovery process

Lack of innovation and slowed recovery leads to slowed growth for both on- and off-trade volume sales of still natural mineral bottled water

Bulk bottled water attracts price-sensitive consumers post lockdown

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

