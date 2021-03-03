All news

Global Bottled Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Bottled Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Total sales of bottled water are set to see a slight dip in total sales as a direct result of COVID-19. At the beginning of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic shuttered foodservice outlets including cafés, bars and restaurants for all business except takeaway and home delivery, and although the government began to ease lockdown in June, outlets still remain closed to dine-in consumers in September 2020. This has had a catastrophic effect on on-trade sales of bottled water that producers are st…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010906-bottled-water-in-dominican-republic

 

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-insulation-film-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

 

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-isononanoic-acid-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26-141754152

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-road-traffic-coating-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flexible-amoled-panels-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Bottled Water in Dominican Republic

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shutdown, panic buying shape volume sales of bottled water

Pack sizing preferences are being shifted by virus

COVID-19 accelerates migration to healthier options

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wellness trends open door for future product development

Emerging premiumisation trends set to return

Evolution of bottled water offer will shift retail share, build private label

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Renesas Electronics,INFINEON, Cree, Norstel, STMicroelectronics, Rohm, Fairchild Semiconductor

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Silicon Carbide (Sic) in Semiconductor Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides […]
All news

Overview of End Milling Cutter Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Market Demand Analysis 2026

mangesh

The report published by In4Research on End Milling Cutter Market is the most reliable information source as the study relies on a specific research methodology that focuses on both primary and secondary sources. The primary source, including interviews with company executives and representatives, and access to official documents, websites and press releases from private and […]
All news

Global Honeycomb Packaging Market 2021 to Forecast 2025 By Major Players – BASF, Sealed Air, Sonoco Products, DS Smith, ACH Foam Technologies, Lsquare Eco-Products, Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Huhtamaki Group

anita_adroit

” The Main Purpose of the Honeycomb Packaging study is to investigate the Honeycomb Packaging Market segment, definition and Market size on the basis of business, end-user, product type, and major regions. In order to identify the business situation, the Honeycomb Packaging study offers an in-depth and technical review of current and potential Market trends […]