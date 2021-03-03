Global Bottled Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Total sales of bottled water are set to see a slight dip in total sales as a direct result of COVID-19. At the beginning of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic shuttered foodservice outlets including cafés, bars and restaurants for all business except takeaway and home delivery, and although the government began to ease lockdown in June, outlets still remain closed to dine-in consumers in September 2020. This has had a catastrophic effect on on-trade sales of bottled water that producers are st…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010906-bottled-water-in-dominican-republic

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-insulation-film-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-isononanoic-acid-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26-141754152

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-road-traffic-coating-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flexible-amoled-panels-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Bottled Water in Dominican Republic

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shutdown, panic buying shape volume sales of bottled water

Pack sizing preferences are being shifted by virus

COVID-19 accelerates migration to healthier options

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wellness trends open door for future product development

Emerging premiumisation trends set to return

Evolution of bottled water offer will shift retail share, build private label

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105