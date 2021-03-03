Global Bottled Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Bottled water is expected to register a decline in off-trade volume and off-trade current value sales in 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19. Growth in bottled water will be hindered by the outbreak of COVID-19 because of the home seclusion enforced as a measure to curb the spread of the virus in 2020. During home seclusion, consumers have a greater access to tap water, water purchased in bulk, and also water purifiers. For many consumers in Ecuador, for example, it is relatively common pra…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010907-bottled-water-in-ecuador

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/basal-cell-nevus-syndrome-bcns-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-temperature-pressure-transmitter-market-analysis-by-product-type-intrinsic-extrinsic-end-user-by-region-by-country-2020-edition-market-insights-and-outlook-post-covid-19-pandemic-2020-2025-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/remote-patient-monitoring-rpm-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/inter-alpha-inhibitor-proteins-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Bottled Water in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth hampered by COVID-19 crisis as home seclusion makes tap water more accessible

Carbonated bottled water to be hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis

The Tesalia Spring Co leads with its host of established offerings that meet consumers needs

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bottled water set to recover as life returns to normal in Ecuador

On-trade consumption to pick up as foodservice outlets reopen

Health and wellness trends to determine consumption in the coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105