Global Bottled Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The impact of the complete shutdown of the Italian consumer foodservice industry during the initial nationwide quarantine lockdown that was in effect between 10 March and 8 May 2020 placed enormous pressure on foodservice sales of bottled water during the year. Moreover, the on-trade volume sales lost due to the shutdown of the consumer foodservice industry were not outbalanced by any major increases in retail sales of bottled water. Furthermore, when cafés, bars, pubs and restaurants did finall…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010912-bottled-water-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Bottled Water in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-paint-coating-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asia-pacific-cold-insulation-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2034-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/food-antioxidants-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-analytics-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-solution-services-and-software-and-end-users-bfsi-manufacturing-retail-healthcare-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Bottled Water in Italy

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 negatively impacts foodservice sales of bottled water

Stockpiling ensures stable retail sales of bottled water despite impact of COVID-19

Increasing focus on functional bottled water provides hope of strong value growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery in foodservice sales of bottled water slated for 2023

E-commerce to become a key channel for bottled water

Shift away from carbonated to still mineral bottled water likely to be seen

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105