Global Breakfast Cereals in Bolivia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The consumption of breakfast cereals in Bolivia remains low compared to other countries in South America. One of the main limitations to breakfast cereals is its considerably high unit prices, meaning consumption is mainly attributed to the middle and upper classes. Nonetheless, current value sales are anticipated to rise noticeably thanks to the pandemic in 2020 overall. Although the target audience for breakfast cereals has remained small, consumption amongst this segment has increased due to…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

   List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals responds well to the pandemic yet remains somewhat niche

Internationals brands lead breakfast cereals

Children’s breakfast cereals benefits from the closure of schools

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strengthening middle-class drives consumption of breakfast cereals

Breakfast cereals benefits from healthy positioning as health and wellness trend grows

Premium brands and private label likely to remain negligible

 

….….continued

