Global Breakfast Cereals in Costa Rica Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

As a result of COVID-19, the demand for breakfast cereals across most retail channels has increased in Costa Rica in 2020. Lockdown restrictions mean more consumers are seeking out convenient snacks and comfort foods which they can easily keep stocked at home, and which are flexible enough to be adapted to different consumption occasions during the day.

Cereals are an increasingly popular breakfast option due to the wide variety of products available, and are also often consumed as functional sn…

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Costa Rica

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown restrictions boost demand for breakfast cereals in Costa Rica in 2020

Kellogg and Nestlé still lead, but Wal-Mart continues to gain share

Muesli and granola benefiting from an increased focus on healthier products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Added-value, healthier formulations will offer good development opportunities

Availability, brand awareness and quality will remain important criteria in breakfast cereals into forecast period

Breakfast cereal companies likely to shift online into forecast period

