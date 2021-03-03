All news

Global Breakfast Cereals in Denmark Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Breakfast cereals was impacted only moderately by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Whilst consumers spent more time at home and therefore had more time for sit-down breakfasts, hot cereals is considered a quick convenient breakfast meal, and over the review period was already a common breakfast choice by Danish adults. Therefore, breakfast cereals did not experience a great change in demand and continued to be a top choice for breakfast solutions during the pandemic. While breakfast cereals, espec…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

2020 IMPACT
Hot cereals sees strong growth for health reasons, but lacks convenience
Children’s breakfast cereals posts growth due to more at-home breakfasts
Strength of Axa and Kornkammeret brands maintains Lantmännen Cerealia’s lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Continued growth despite the challenge from snack bars
Brand competition unlikely to be defined by price as consumers opt for health benefits and quality
Volume decline expected for children’s breakfast cereals due to unhealthy perception
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

