Global Breakfast Cereals in Dominican Republic Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

In 2020, breakfast cereals is expected to post slightly higher current value and retail volume growth than was seen in 2019. Since locals were restricted to their homes for much of 2020 due to lockdown restrictions and nightly curfews, it created more consumption opportunities for breakfast cereals. Indeed, breakfast cereals are quite popular in the Dominican Republic due to their taste and the convenience they offer. Pre-pandemic, families viewed cold and hot breakfast cereals as a nutritious a…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Breakfast Cereals in Dominican Republic

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals slightly benefits from increased consumption occasions as a result of lockdown in 2020, but private label is set to benefit the most

Healthy offerings suitable for the whole family drive growth in 2020

Mercasid continues leading breakfast cereals in 2020, joining other strong players in making various donations to support the fight against COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The sugar content of breakfast cereals will come under scrutiny in the forecast period

Oatmeal set to gain popularity in the forecast period due to healthy positioning and nutritional value

Private label presence expected to strengthen in the forecast period

 

