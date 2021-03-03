Global Breakfast Cereals in Latvia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Largely as a result of COVID-19, growth in retail current value sales of breakfast cereals will accelerate sharply during 2020. With many schools and workplaces closed for an extended period earlier in the year, a lot of people were spending more time at home, and this has provided a significant boost to demand for breakfast cereals. Children’s breakfast cereals will see the most significant increase in retail current value sales growth, as more children eat breakfast cereals at different times…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Latvia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With consumers spending more time at home, COVID-19 boosts demand for breakfast cereals

Manufacturers leverage health and wellness and convenience trends to drive value sales growth

Dominant international players face a growing challenge from local manufacturers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

With retail volume sales flat, premiumisation will drive modest growth in retail current value sales

Muesli and granola will lead retail value sales growth

Lidl’s arrival will help to spur growth in private label’s value share

….….continued

[email protected]

