Global Breakfast Cereals in Norway Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Breakfast cereals will observe boosted performance in retail volume sales in 2020. The COVID-19 lockdown, school closures and enforced working-from-home culture, increased the amount of time people spent at home, and thus increased the time consumers had for sit-down breakfasts. Breakfast cereals remain a popular option across all age groups and therefore benefitted from the home seclusion. Stockpiling was significant in the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, but swiftly subsided and will hav…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

   List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased time for sit-down breakfasts boosts retail volume sales of breakfast cereals

Rising interest in granola and chocolate-based cereals due to health and wellness trends

Lantmännen Cerealia remains dominate whilst private label gains share in ready-to-eat cereals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowed growth expected despite expected new product developments in muesli and granola and hot cereals

Healthy breakfast cereals set to benefit from growing interest in nutrition

  • commerce expected to grow through convenience trend

 

….….continued

