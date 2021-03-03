Global Breakfast Cereals in Ukraine Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

In 2020 breakfast cereals is anticipated to see a higher retail volume and current value growth rate than the previous year. With people working from home during quarantine and schools and kindergartens closed, consumers have been having breakfast at home, driving demand for family and children’s breakfast cereals. Whilst muesli and granola is anticipated to see the highest retail current value growth in 2020, hot cereals is the product area that has the longest production and consumption histor…

Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Ukraine

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for family and children’s breakfast cereals increases as consumers have breakfast more at home

Muesli and granola is the most dynamic breakfast cereal type

Nestlé-Ukraine continues to hold a clear lead thanks to its well-established brands Ukrainians are familiar with

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Muesli and granola will be the fastest growing product area

Cereals is anticipated to widen with buckwheat, millet and other gluten-free options

Ukrainian companies traditionally the major players in hot cereals

….….continued

