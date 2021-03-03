All news

Global Breakfast Cereals in Uzbekistan Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Growth in both retail current value sales and retail volume sales of breakfast cereals will accelerate during 2020. Consumer stockpiling during the early stages of the pandemic will be the main driver of this. During the review period as a whole, increased consumer interest in convenience was the main driver of growth for these products.

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

   List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Breakfast Cereals in Uzbekistan

Euromonitor International

January 2021

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling lifts growth in retail current value sales of breakfast cereals

Price increases have not undermined retail volume growth, but demand remains limited to more affluent urban consumers

Cereal Partners Worldwide loses out as price competition intensifies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low income levels help to limit potential retail current value sales growth

Amid rising consumer awareness and broadening distribution, muesli and granola will continue to exhibit strong growth in retail current value sales

Growth opportunity for local manufacturers – if they can leverage their local knowledge

 

….….continued

