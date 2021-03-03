Global Carbonates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Off-trade volume sales of carbonates are expected to see moderate decline in 2020, but on-trade sales are set to plummet, as cafés, bars and restaurants closed during lockdown and have operated at limited capacity since, or even shut down permanently. Even when the Finnish governments lifted the lockdown restrictions, they remained more rigid for bars and clubs, which are very important for sales of carbonates.

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Carbonates in Finland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Off-trade sales see moderate decline in 2020, but on-trade sales plummet as primary outlets close

Local companies strengthen their positions by emphasising local origin and offering more premium carbonates

Innovations with reduced-sugar content appeal to Finns, inviting new players and brands to provide new options

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade sales will bounce back in 2021, while e-commerce offers opportunities for development

Health and wellness and premium launches expected to drive value growth, despite lower demand for carbonates overall

Health and wellness trends will generate interest in non-carbonates containing juice and functional ingredients, but prices will need to remain affordable

CATEGORY DATA

