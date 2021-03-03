All news

Global Carbonates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Foodservice closures are expected to have a dramatic negative impact on the performance of carbonates in 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic reached Greece, the government implemented national lockdown measures including the closure of foodservice, leisure and entertainment outlets, which is expected to hinder the performance of carbonates in 2020. Although categories in other industries will see off-trade sales increase to partly compensate for on-trade losses, much of the on-trade volume sales of c…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Content:

Carbonates in Greece

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice closures to hit carbonates hard as lockdown measures take effect

Home seclusion to reduce impulse buys

Flavour is the key driver of new product development

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID-19 will hit Greece’s struggling economy hard

Foodservice to recover swiftly as COVID-19 restrictions come to an end

Economic downturn to shape the category in the coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

 

All news

