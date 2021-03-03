All news

Global Carbonates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The quarantine lockdown that was in effect throughout Italy for two months between March and May 2020 and the partial lockdown that applied to certain parts of the country during November and December of the year had a devastating impact on foodservice sales of carbonates. The complete closure of the country’s entire consumer foodservice industry during the first quarantine lockdown and the suppressed demand seen for consumer foodservice throughout the rest of the year had a very negative impact…

Euromonitor International’s Carbonates in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Carbonates in Italy

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice sales of carbonates decline as retail sales increase

Mixers and carbonates generally benefit from rising interest in at-home mixology

Sales of lemonade and orange carbonates fall despite health and wellness launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The recovery of on-trade sales of carbonates is expected to emerge in 2023

Economic recession and health and wellness trend to hit sales of carbonates

Premiumisation and the emergence of low/non-sugar launches to drive sales growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

 

