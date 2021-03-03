All news

Global Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the ceramic tile adhesive market.
Ceramic tile adhesive is also known as tile adhesive or an adhesive, glue mud. It is an inorganic hybrid material. As the new material for modern decoration, this material has greater bonding capacity compared with cement sand. So, ceramic tile adhesive has taken the place of tradition tile adhesive material and avoided the risk of off brick.

Global Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Tile Adhesive in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market 2019 (%)

The global Ceramic Tile Adhesive market was valued at 14790 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17770 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Ceramic Tile Adhesive market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ceramic Tile Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ceramic Tile Adhesive production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Cementitious Adhesive
Dispersion Adhesive
Reaction Resin Adhesive

Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Stone Floor Pasting
Tiled Floor Pasting
Polyethylene Floor Pasting
Wood Floor Pasting
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ParexDavco
Bostik
Mapei
Henkel
Sika
BASF
Weber
LANGOOD
Ronacrete
Laticrete
ABC
TAMMY
Oriental Yuhong
Dunshi
Yuchuan
Wasper
EasyPlas
Vibon
Doborn

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ceramic Tile Adhesive Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan Ceramic Tile Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers Ceramic Tile Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Tile Adhesive Companies

…continued

 

