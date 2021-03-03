All news

Global Charge Cards in Taiwan Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Charge cards are not used extensively by the Taiwanese, with it remaining a relatively niche area in terms of card payments accounting for a tiny fraction of overall card transactions. Users of charge cards must settle their outstanding dues by the end of the billing month, meaning they have less flexibility than credit cards. As such the number of charge cards in circulation in Taiwan is small and shrinking. Higher income Taiwanese consumers aged 40-44 years are the main users of charge cards i…

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Taiwan report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

   List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Charge Cards in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reliance on foreign transactions puts significant pressure on charge cards

Charge cards losing appeal as travel and entertainment put on hold

American Express launches enhanced Platinum Card for Taiwan

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Are charge cards on the way out?

Competition from premium credit cards set to intensify

 

….….continued

