Global Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The total volume of coffee dropped heavily in 2020 due to the huge sales decline in the foodservice channel caused by COVD-19. In order to tackle the pandemic, the Hong Kong government imposed a number of measures on on-trade outlets. Cafés and cafeterias were ordered to reduce their business hours or even close on some occasions at the height of the outbreak in March to April and July to August. Likewise, there was a strict restriction on the number of customers allowed indoors and, as a result…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011763-coffee-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/alpha–antitrypsin-deficiency-pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-loading-dock-equipment-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-internet-medical-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-connected-motorcycle-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-technology-ride-sharing-data-charging-navigation-and-others-by-propulsion-type-ic-engine-and-electric-engine-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table Of Content:

Coffee in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 measures significantly impact coffee in 2020

Coffee culture continues to grow

Fresh ground coffee expands massively during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Coffee to recover with the development of the coffee culture

Importance of off-trade channels is expected to grow

Nestlé Hong Kong to retain its leading position in coffee

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Retail Sales of Fresh Ground Coffee Pods by Hard vs Soft: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Coffee by Regular vs Decaffeinated: % Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued

Contact Details:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105