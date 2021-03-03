All news

Global Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Coffee is expected to see a higher retail volume and current value growth rate in 2020 compared to the previous year, whilst foodservice volume sales growth is strongly affected by the lockdown. In March, the government of Cameroon instituted a partial lockdown, as a result of which schools closed, public gatherings were limited and foodservice venues could only operate until an 1800hrs curfew, with social distancing and sanitary measures enforced. The lockdown measures and the disruption in the…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Coffee in Cameroon
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice volume sales fall drastically as a result of the lockdown
Economic recession leads to a growing demand for economy products
Coffee remains a fragmented competitive landscape
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth in coffee driven by demand for fresh format, while instant coffee is supported by greater convenience
Efforts to promote production and consumption of local coffee should support growth moving forward
As foodservice outlets resume full activity, on-premise coffee consumption is promising
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2020

