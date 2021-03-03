All news

Global Coffee Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Coffee in Switzerland

Foodservice coffee consumption in Bolivia was hit hard by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and social distancing by consumers concerned about contracting the virus. Prior to the emergence of the pandemic, retail sales of coffee were experiencing strong competition from foodservice in line with Switzerland ’s popular café culture, with many consumers socialising, meeting and even working in cafés throughout the country.

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

