Global ConcentratesMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Concentrates in Sweden

Off-trade volume sales of concentrates are set to decline in 2020, deepening the decline recorded for the product in 2019. With a focus on health and wellness rising due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, liquid concentrates continued to suffer from being viewed as unhealthy. Swedes are increasingly focusing on having a balanced and healthy diet, with a minimal sugar intake. Even sales of reduced sugar concentrates suffered in 2020, as many consumers regard even these variants as too su…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales decline as concentrates face tough competition from alternative soft drinks

Private label gains ground as price-point becomes key to the purchasing decision

Orkla Foods Sverige retains its lead, however, share is lost to private label offerings

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Concentrates record an off-trade volume decline, as competition and unhealthy perceptions dampen sales

Concentrates players focus on environmental efforts to boost their reputation

E-commerce is set to rise over the forecast period, as a host of new consumers adapt to the channel

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 1 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

…continued

