All news

Global Consumer Lending in Romania Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Consumer Lending in Romania Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

In 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak led to a sudden slowdown in consumer lending in Romania, with the pandemic significantly reducing appetite among consumers to take on debt. Declining incomes and rising uncertainty over economic prospects also negatively impacted demand for loans. As a result of the extended lockdown, economic uncertainty, alarming and contradicting messages in the media, and a massive rise in unemployment, consumer credit gross lending declined. However, while non-card lending has…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594189-consumer-lending-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Romania report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-utility-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sugar-free-confectionery-market-size-study-by-product-sweet-candy-confectionery-chocolate-confectionery-and-others-by-distribution-channel-hypermarkets-supermarkets-convenience-drug-stores-online-d2c-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cathepsin-k-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pediatric-growth-hormone-deficiency-pghd-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Consumer Lending in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Appetite for credit hit hard by huge drop in consumer confidence

Mortgage lending boosted by government support programmes

Ongoing digitalisation trend strengthened by pandemic

What next for consumer lending?

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample The recent report on “Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market Research Report 2021” offered by Credible Markets, comprises a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Non-medical […]
All news

HPV Decontamination Systems Market 2026 | Bioquell, Panasonic Biomedical Sales Europe, Getinge Group

vijaya

The Global Post-pandemic HPV Decontamination Systems market research report is a thorough analysis of the HPV Decontamination Systems market and all the vital aspects associated with it. The global market is expanding at a substantial rate across the globe. The global HPV Decontamination Systems market report offers deep analysis about these growth patterns and factors […]
All news

Anti-static Floor Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Mohawk Group, Ecotile, Armstrong, LG Hausys, Tarkett, Gerflor

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Anti-static Floor Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Anti-static Floor market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and […]