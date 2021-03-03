Global Consumer Lending in Romania Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

In 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak led to a sudden slowdown in consumer lending in Romania, with the pandemic significantly reducing appetite among consumers to take on debt. Declining incomes and rising uncertainty over economic prospects also negatively impacted demand for loans. As a result of the extended lockdown, economic uncertainty, alarming and contradicting messages in the media, and a massive rise in unemployment, consumer credit gross lending declined. However, while non-card lending has…

Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Romania report

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Consumer Lending in Romania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Appetite for credit hit hard by huge drop in consumer confidence

Mortgage lending boosted by government support programmes

Ongoing digitalisation trend strengthened by pandemic

What next for consumer lending?

