Global Credit Cards in Taiwan Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Credit cards dominate card transactions in value terms, with these products widely used for larger purchases. However, with the challenges presented by COVID-19 there were concerns that consumers may be unable to meet their minimum payment requirements. As such, the banks and the government took proactive measures to help support borrowers through these challenging times. These measures included allowing consumers to defer repayments without incurring interest or late payment fees and lowering t…

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Taiwan report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

   LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Credit Cards in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Spending on foreign travel drops sharply impeding growth

Commercial credit cards suffer a further blow due to COVID-19

Mobile wallets on the rise as Taiwan pushes towards a cashless society

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers in Taiwan eager to start spending again

Co-branded credit cards continue to offer potential

Competitive landscape likely to become increasingly congested as credit cards reach maturity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

 

