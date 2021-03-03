Global Crossbows Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the crossbows market. Crossbow is a medieval weapon consisting of a bow fixed transversely on a stock having a trigger mechanism to release the bowstring, and often incorporating or accompanied by a mechanism for bending the bow. Crossbows are primarily used for hunting and target shooting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crossbows in India, including the following market information:

India Crossbows Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Crossbows Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Crossbows Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Crossbows Market 2019 (%)

The global Crossbows market was valued at 546.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 796.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. While the Crossbows market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Crossbows manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Crossbows production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Crossbows Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Crossbows Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Recurve Crossbow

Compound Crossbow

Others

India Crossbows Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Crossbows Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hunting

Target Shooting

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Crossbows Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Crossbows Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Crossbows Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Crossbows Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bowtech

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies

Barnett Crossbows

Crosman

PSE Archery

Mathews

Parker Bows

Darton Archery

Eastman Outdoors

EK Archery

Armex Archery

Man Kung

Poe Lang

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crossbows Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Crossbows Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Crossbows Overall Market Size

2.1 India Crossbows Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Crossbows Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Crossbows Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crossbows Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Crossbows Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Crossbows Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Crossbows Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Crossbows Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crossbows Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Crossbows Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crossbows Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Crossbows Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crossbows Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Crossbows Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Recurve Crossbow

4.1.3 Compound Crossbow

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – India Crossbows Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Crossbows Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Crossbows Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Crossbows Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Crossbows Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Crossbows Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Crossbows Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Crossbows Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Crossbows Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued.

