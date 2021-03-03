Global Crossbows Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the crossbows market. Crossbow is a medieval weapon consisting of a bow fixed transversely on a stock having a trigger mechanism to release the bowstring, and often incorporating or accompanied by a mechanism for bending the bow. Crossbows are primarily used for hunting and target shooting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crossbows in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Crossbows Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Crossbows Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Crossbows Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Crossbows Market 2019 (%)

The global Crossbows market was valued at 546.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 796.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. While the Crossbows market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Crossbows manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Crossbows production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Crossbows Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Crossbows Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Recurve Crossbow

Compound Crossbow

Others

Germany Crossbows Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Crossbows Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hunting

Target Shooting

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Crossbows Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Crossbows Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Crossbows Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Crossbows Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bowtech

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies

Barnett Crossbows

Crosman

PSE Archery

Mathews

Parker Bows

Darton Archery

Eastman Outdoors

EK Archery

Armex Archery

Man Kung

Poe Lang

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crossbows Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Crossbows Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Crossbows Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Crossbows Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Crossbows Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Crossbows Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crossbows Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Crossbows Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Crossbows Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Crossbows Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Crossbows Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crossbows Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Crossbows Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crossbows Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Crossbows Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crossbows Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Crossbows Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Recurve Crossbow

4.1.3 Compound Crossbow

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Germany Crossbows Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Crossbows Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Crossbows Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Crossbows Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Crossbows Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Crossbows Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Crossbows Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Crossbows Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Crossbows Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued.

