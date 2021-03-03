All news

Global Crossbows Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the crossbows market. Crossbow is a medieval weapon consisting of a bow fixed transversely on a stock having a trigger mechanism to release the bowstring, and often incorporating or accompanied by a mechanism for bending the bow. Crossbows are primarily used for hunting and target shooting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crossbows in France, including the following market information:
France Crossbows Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Crossbows Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
France Crossbows Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in France Crossbows Market 2019 (%)
The global Crossbows market was valued at 546.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 796.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. While the Crossbows market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Crossbows manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Crossbows production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Crossbows Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Crossbows Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Recurve Crossbow
Compound Crossbow
Others

France Crossbows Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Crossbows Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hunting
Target Shooting
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Crossbows Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Crossbows Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Crossbows Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Crossbows Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Bowtech
TenPoint Crossbow Technologies
Barnett Crossbows
Crosman
PSE Archery
Mathews
Parker Bows
Darton Archery
Eastman Outdoors
EK Archery
Armex Archery
Man Kung
Poe Lang

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crossbows Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Crossbows Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Crossbows Overall Market Size
2.1 France Crossbows Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Crossbows Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Crossbows Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crossbows Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Crossbows Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Crossbows Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France Crossbows Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France Crossbows Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crossbows Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers Crossbows Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crossbows Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Crossbows Companies
3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crossbows Companies

….continued.

