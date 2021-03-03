All news

Global Financial Cards and Payments in Taiwan Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Taiwan moved swiftly to contain COVID-19 and this appears to have paid dividends with far fewer cases and deaths recorded compared to comparable-sized markets. As such, the government has not felt compelled to introduce such strict restrictions as seen elsewhere, with this allowing consumers to spend more freely. Nonetheless, overall transactions have dropped sharply with consumers showing a more conservative approach to spending, with a greater focus on essential goods such as food. Conversely,…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Taiwan report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

 

 

   List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Financial Cards and Payments in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Government introduces its “Triple Stimulus Voucher” scheme

Payment providers move to assist foodservice operators during COVID-19

Competitive landscape becomes tougher as COVID-19 puts a dent in sales

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

 

….….continued

