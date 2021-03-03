Global Hot Drinks Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Hot Drinks in Cameroon

COVID-19 boosted sales of coffee, tea and other hot drinks through retail in the first half of 2020 as the country went into lockdown and consumers were confined to their homes. On the contrary, the lockdown measures negatively affected sales of coffee, tea and other hot drinks through the on-trade and institutional channels.

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice volume sales fall drastically as a result of the lockdown

Economic recession leads to a growing demand for economy products

Hot Drinks remains a fragmented competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth in Hot Drinks driven by demand for fresh format, while instant Hot Drinks is supported by greater convenience

Efforts to promote production and consumption of local Hot Drinks should support growth moving forward

As foodservice outlets resume full activity, on-premise Hot Drinks consumption is promising

