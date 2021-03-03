Global Juice Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Juice in Romania

Juice sees varied effects from COVID-19 in 2020, with different impacts across sub-categories. Whilst most sub-categories see only very small growth or even declines, leading to an overall negative impact on juice, not from concentrate 100% juice sees ongoing healthy growth in both value and volume terms (albeit lower than the growth seen in 2019). On the other hand, juice drinks (up to 24% juice) sees the strongest decline. These trends are driven by the increasing consumer interest in healthy…

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Juice sees overall declines, with not from concentrate 100% juice maintaining its healthy growth thanks to health and wellness trends enhanced by COVID-19

Increasing consumer sophistication leads to diversification in juice flavours

Coca-Cola maintains lead in juice, thanks to ongoing innovations to meet the latest trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend set to drive innovations and heighten competition with new brands emerging

Local players set to expand capacity, giving Tymbark a stronger competitive advantage towards Coca-Cola

More small domestic players expected to emerge in 100% juice and nectars over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Romania

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

…continued

