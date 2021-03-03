Global Juice Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Juice in Sweden

Although COVID-19 restrictions did not close foodservice venues across Sweden, consumers remain wary of visiting and socialising in public places throughout 2020. This ongoing fear of catching COVID-19 is set to lead to a decline in on-trade volume sales, moving from 3% growth in 2019, to a predicted decline of 20% in 2020.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012118-juice-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nucleic-acid-testing-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-technology-pcr-sda-lcr-by-end-users-hospitals-clinics-research-institutes-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-handheld-vital-signs-monitor-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kv1315-potassium-channel-blockers–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fnirs-brain-imaging-system-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105