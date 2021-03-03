Global Knife Sharpener Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Knife Sharpener market, Knife sharpening is the process of making a knife or similar tool sharp by grinding against a hard, rough surface, typically stone, or a soft surface with hard particles, such as sandpaper. It can help solve the dull knives problem, extending the lifetime of knives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Knife Sharpener in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Knife Sharpener Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market 2019 (%)

The global Knife Sharpener market was valued at 729.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 828.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Knife Sharpener market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Knife Sharpener manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Knife Sharpener production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electric type

Manual type

Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Restaurant

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Knife Sharpener Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Knife Sharpener Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Zwilling

Chef’s Choice

Presto

Smith’s

WorkSharp

Lansky

TAIDEA

DMT

Spyderco

McGowan

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Knife Sharpener Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Knife Sharpener Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Knife Sharpener Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Knife Sharpener Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Knife Sharpener Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Knife Sharpener Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Knife Sharpener Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Knife Sharpener Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Knife Sharpener Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Knife Sharpener Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Knife Sharpener Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Knife Sharpener Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knife Sharpener Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Knife Sharpener Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knife Sharpener Companies

….continued

