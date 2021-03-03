All news

Global Nail Polish Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nail Polish in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Nail Polish Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Nail Polish Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Germany Nail Polish Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Nail Polish Market 2019 (%)
The global Nail Polish market was valued at 11210 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 15330 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. While the Nail Polish market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nail Polish manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nail Polish production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Nail Polish Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Germany Nail Polish Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Base coat
Top coat
Gel
Matte

Germany Nail Polish Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Germany Nail Polish Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nail art institutions
Individuals

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Nail Polish Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Nail Polish Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Nail Polish Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total Germany Nail Polish Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

OPI
Maybelline
Dior
CHANEL
ORLY
Butter London
Kiko
Nails Inc
Revlon
Sally Hansen
Rimmel
CND
COSMAY
Essie
ZOTOS ACCENT
L’OREAL
ANNA SUI
Bobbi Brown
Nars
MISSHA

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nail Polish Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Nail Polish Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Nail Polish Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Nail Polish Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Nail Polish Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Nail Polish Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nail Polish Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Nail Polish Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Germany Nail Polish Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Germany Nail Polish Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Germany Nail Polish Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nail Polish Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Germany Manufacturers Nail Polish Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nail Polish Players in Germany
3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Nail Polish Companies
3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nail Polish Companies

….continued.

All news

