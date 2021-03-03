All news

Global Non-Stick Pans Market Research Report 2024

Non-stick pan is a type of pans with non-stick surface or coatings, which is engineered to reduce the ability of other materials to stick to it.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Stick Pans in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market 2019 (%)

The global Non-Stick Pans market was valued at 585.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 653 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. While the Non-Stick Pans market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Non-Stick Pans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Non-Stick Pans production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PTFE-based Non-Stick Pans

Ceramic-based Non-Stick Pans

Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Non-Stick Pans Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Non-Stick Pans Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SEB

Meyer

NEWELL

BERNDES

Maspion

The Cookware

Neoflam

TTK Prestige

Hawkins Cookers

Cuisinart

Le Creuset

Cinsa

China ASD

Nanlong

Sanhe Kitchenware

Cooker King

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Stick Pans Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Stick Pans Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Non-Stick Pans Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Stick Pans Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Non-Stick Pans Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Stick Pans Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Non-Stick Pans Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Stick Pans Companies

….continued

