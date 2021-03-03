All news

Global Other Hot Drinks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Malt-based hot drinks, through brands like Milo, Horlicks and Ovaltine, dominates retail and foodservice sales in the category. During the circuit breaker to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), on-trade sales of malt-based hot drinks slumped as a result of the closure of dine-in options in foodservice establishments. Takeaway or delivery options remained available, but sales could not recover easily as such beverages, like coffee and tea, are preferably served hot. Therefore, the consumer…

Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Other Hot Drinks in Singapore
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Takeaway and delivery services fail to appeal to consumers of malt-based hot drinks as circuit breaker closes foodservice establishments
Circuit breaker increases consumption occasions to spike retail sales growth in chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks
Other plant-based hot drinks benefits from positioning as a fast and convenient beverage option during circuit breaker
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks and other plant-based hot drinks set to stagnate due to weak innovation and promotion
Nestlé Singapore leverages strong resources to respond to the growing demand for healthier versions and maintain its dominance in the category
Leveraging e-commerce offers smaller players the opportunity to extend distribution reach, increase visibility and compete with larger rivals
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..Continued

