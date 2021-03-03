Global Other Hot Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The national lockdown during the first wave of the pandemic in the UK in March 2020 and the introduction of social distancing measures in order to fight the spread of virus has strongly impacted sales of other hot drinks via foodservice with the channel set to record double-digit volume decline over the year. Indeed, foodservice chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks sales have been particularly strongly hit as they dominate sales through this channel, due to the loss of out-of-home social occa…
Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table Of Content:
Other Hot Drinks in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling effect benefits other hot drinks
Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks sales rise through retail driven by at-home demand
Mondelez retains leadership due to wide portfolio of chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slow recovery for other hot drinks through foodservice with lockdown measures likely to continue to impact independent outlets
Premiumisation and healthier variants remain key opportunities for other hot drinks despite overall declining retail demand
Smaller distribution channels offer further opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…..Continued
