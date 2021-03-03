All news

Global Other Hot Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

Other hot drinks is not as significantly affected by COVID-19 and the closure of foodservice outlets from March until May as other product areas such as coffee, since other hot drinks such as chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks are rarely consumed at foodservice establishments during warmer months. Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks dominates other hot drinks in Slovenia. The growth in demand is slow as other hot drinks lacks the major trends or influencers to develop strongly. Other ho…

Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Other Hot Drinks in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Mostly consumed off-trade and during winter, COVID-19 has marginal effect on other hot drinks in 2020
Economic conditions exert strong influence on sales as innovation remains low
Long history and marketing support consolidate Benquick’s leading brand position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks is under threat from more health-conscious parents
HW trend is likely to lead to a growth in demand for other plant-based hot drinks as an alternative to coffee
E-commerce is set to gain in value share as a consequence of COVID-19
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on hot drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for hot drinks?

