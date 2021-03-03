All news

Global Packaged Food in Algeria Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Algeria was already in an economically and politically fragile state before COVID-19 and now, in 2020, the country faces new challenges. Being highly dependent on oil and gas imports, Algeria is now on economic alert due to a decline in barrel prices in 2020, driven by the impacts of COVID-19. The government-ordered lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the virus has negatively affected both the offer and demand of packaged food in the country. Production and distribution are disturbed by a…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

   LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Packaged Food in Algeria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Eventual recovery for foodservice as consumers return to busier lifestyles over time

Chained foodservice players expected to emerge and pose competition to independents

Drivers of strengthening competition, availability of products and value for money set to help forecast growth

 

