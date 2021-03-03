All news

Global Packaged Food in Costa Rica Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Packaged food in Costa Rica is being impacted by COVID-19, as lockdown restrictions meant consumers spent more time at home. This has boosted demand for cooking ingredients, such as edible oils, as well as snacking products which consumers eat as an indulgence or parents give to children. Long lasting and easy to store products such as processed fruit and vegetables and processed meat and seafood have also seen an increase in popularity as a result of COVID-19, as middle-and-upper income consume…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

   List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Packaged Food in Costa Rica

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions cause foodservice outlets to close, dampening demand for packaged food from foodservice suppliers

 

….….continued

