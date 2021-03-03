All news

Global Packaged Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Packaged Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a significant impact on packaged food sales in India. A nationwide lockdown was imposed from 25 March for 21 days after which it was only lifted in some regions where the number of infections was low. The unprecedented measures necessary to curb virus transmission led to panic buying and subsequent stockpiling of various essential items as well as some non-discretionary products for indulgence. Moreover, home seclusion also created more occasions for people to ma…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011434-packaged-food-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-messaging-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-positive-pressure-protective-clothing-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26-13175187

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-security-seals-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gas-turbine-services-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Table Of Content:

Packaged Food in India
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Foodservice severely impacted by social distancing and imposition of lockdowns
Ice cream and edible oils witness strong declines
Recovery not expected until 2021
Consumer Foodservice
Fight back starts as consumer foodservice players engage in extraordinary measures to maintain their operations
Food delivery resilient compared to dine in with recovery nearing pre-COVID levels
New social engagement constructs encourage some consumers to dine at home
Category Data

…..Continued

Contact Details:                                                

[email protected]       

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Sensitech, NXP Semiconductors NV, Rotronic, ORBCOMM, Nietzsche Enterprise

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Cold Chain Monitoring Market. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]
All news News

Computer Fans Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Antec, Inc. (United States), Orion Fans (United States)

jenish

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest of the World, September 2020,– – The Computer Fans Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key Global Computer Fans Market (COVID 19 Version) prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Computer Fans report to gain a clear view of the competitive […]
All news

Tunnel Magneto Resistance Based Devices (TMRs) Market Report 2021 FUTURE SCENARIO, KEY INDICATORS, GROWTH RATE, INDUSTRIAL OPPORTUNITIES TO 2026

Credible Markets

The Market Intelligence Report On Tunnel Magneto Resistance Based Devices (TMRs) Market is prepared through diligent compilation of analytical study based on COVID-19 impacts, historical records, current and upcoming statistics and future developments. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Tunnel Magneto Resistance Based Devices (TMRs) Market, along with various […]