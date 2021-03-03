Global Packaged Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Kenya and the subsequent implementation of lockdown measures and social distancing restrictions, consumer focus in packaged food has turned to essential goods and healthier options in retail. Categories containing products that are perceived as non-essential or are viewed as unhealthy, on the other hand, are expected to see reduced demand in 2020. As such, essential product categories, such as edible oils, baked goods and drinking milk products are expected to s…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011435-packaged-food-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-revenue-assurance-market-size-study-by-type-planning-and-consulting-operation-and-maintenance-system-integration-managed-services-end-user-smbs-large-enterprises-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-medical-epidemic-prevention-products-supplier-list-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2046-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hybrid-heat-exchanger-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-thermostatic-control-valve-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Table Of Content:

Packaged Food in Kenya

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

COVID-19 outlet closures hits packaged food hard

Foodservice set to recover as restrictions are eased

Supermarkets respond to convenience trend and growth of foodservice with meal options prepared in-house

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

…..Continued

Contact Details:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105