Global Packaged Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Ecuador was experiencing a complicated economic scenario in 2019. The government tried to impose a series of tax measures as part of the IMF’s requirement to disburse loans. This led to a national strike in October 2019, which caused even more of an economic loss in the country. The economic crisis in the country was further aggravated by the arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020. From then onwards, a large part of the population was left unemployed or saw the…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Packaged Food in Ecuador
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Foodservice forced to close at the beginning of lockdown to contain contamination
Consumers avoid eating out at restaurants due to fears of contracting the virus
Reduced business tourism contributes to the suffering foodservice industry as tourism usually boosts sales
Category Data
Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

