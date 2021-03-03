Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Processed meat and seafood is anticipated to perform well in 2020 in response to the pandemic. The main reason for this will be due to increased consumption opportunities as a result of home confinement. Shelf stable seafood in particular is anticipated to perform well in terms of current value sales compared with that seen in 2019. Ecuador is one of the largest producers of tuna in the world and consumption of canned tuna in the country is extremely high. Given its ease of consumption, versatil…
Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content:
Processed Meat and Seafood in Ecuador
December 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Canned tuna benefits from price sensitivity and long shelf life during the pandemic
Players offer home service delivery in order to combat long lines at supermarkets
Lower-income consumers continue to purchase sausages and ham despite health concerns
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stronger growth ahead linked to economic uncertainty, with low-income consumers relying on low-priced options
Increasingly busy lifestyles broaden the demand for frozen products
Supermarkets remain consumers’ favourite distribution channel due to discounting and high-quality products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…..Continued
