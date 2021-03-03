Global Processed Meat and Seafood Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Processed meat and seafood has seen a significant slowdown in its retail volume and current value growth rates in 2020 compared with 2019 and previous years of the review period. False rumours that consumers could contract COVID-19 from chickens has been the main factor leading to the slower growth rates, with consumers who turned away from chicken mostly moving to vegetarian food, which they considered safer. The slowdown was further contributed by a reduction in the number of trips to modern g…
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table Of Content:
Processed Meat and Seafood in India
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to strong foodservice decline and slowdown in retail growth
Frozen processed poultry suffers from the COVID-19-related food safety scare
The leaders extend their shares due to trust in their well-known brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Return to higher growth as the impact of COVID-19 fades
Convenience set to drive growth, although limiting factors also expected
Wide range of flavours will be offered to attract the maximum number of consumers
CATEGORY DATA
…..Continued
