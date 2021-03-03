Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Costa Rica

Demand of rice, pasta and noodles increased in the first half of 2020 as consumers stocked up on affordable staple products at the start of lockdown. However, despite the increased demand, grocery retailers made sure that shelves remained well stocked, and pressure on the product decreased in the second half of the year. Trade outlets have become a more popular distribution channel in 2020, with local buyers continuing to demand affordable private label products as well as functional products, s…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Costa Rica

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts demand for rice, pasta and noodles as an affordable staple product

Local players still dominate the country’s main staple of rice in 2020

Brand promotion important in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lower-income consumers will continue to seek value for money into the forecast period

Segmentation and specialisation will become increasingly important in coming years

Brand extensions in other product areas expected to raise awareness

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020..continue

