Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In 2020, rice, pasta and noodles has seen higher growth than in any other year of the review period, mainly due to COVID-19. During the lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, when people had to spend more time at home, they cooked for themselves more. These staple products are convenient and easy to cook, which drove sales in these categories. As consumers stockpiled for fear of a long lockdown and shortages, these categories witnessed stock-outs at the beginning of the initial lockdown pe…

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in India
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strong retail growth due to lockdown offsets the foodservice decline
The consumer move from unpackaged to packaged rice accelerates
Investment by players to maintain their shares
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Dynamic retail growth set to continue, along with a return to growth in foodservice
More flavour and health-related launches expected to drive growth in instant noodles
New products which attract consumers’ interest set to drive growth in pasta
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Instant Noodles by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2016-2020
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2017-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

