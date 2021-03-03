All news

Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Kazakhstan

Constraints on growth brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic were not sufficient to significantly impact value sales of sauces, dressings and condiments in 2020. Although the closure of non-essential foodservice outlets for long periods affected foodservice volume considerably, value sales of sauces, dressings and condiments stayed quite resilient, benefitting from population growth and steady consumer interest. Algerians spent more time at home due to lockdown restrictions in 2020, many found m…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Kazakhstan   report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The implications of COVID-19 hardly dent value sales growth of sauces, dressings and condiments, but troubling economic conditions may lie ahead

Les Moulins Amor Benamor Sarl leads thanks to established consumer loyalty

Domestic players lead sauces, dressings and condiments, providing economy options for price-conscious consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Launches are linked to foodservice and the growing health and wellness trend

Growth is threatened by maturity and economic uncertainty in many areas

Sales will benefit from busier lifestyles over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….continue

