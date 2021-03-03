Global Scale-out NAS Market Rising Trend, Competitor Insights, Revenue & Investment Opportunity

Ask for Sample @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-scale-nas-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global scale-out NAS market are IBM, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Panasas, Pure Storage, Inc., Tintri by DDN, Scality, Nexenta Systems, Inc, Quantum Corporation, Cisco, SPACE MONKEY MEDIA PROJECT PVT. LTD., QNAP Systems, Inc, Buffalo Americas, Inc, Synology Inc, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, NETGEAR, Zyxel Communications Corp, Drobo, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., Thecus Technology Corp, among others.

Key Segmentation: Scale-out NAS Market

By Component (Software, Service), Storage Technology (File Storage, Block Storage, Object Storage), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, IT & Telecom, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Education & Academics), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Surging preference across enterprises for scale-up NAS applications is driving the market growth

Growing requirement for high throughput rate is helping the growth of the market

High Cost and downtime of traditional solution, scale-up NAS is flourishing the market growth

Big data analytics is also helping in the growth of the market

Surging need for cost-effective storage solutions drives the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Quantum Corporation introduced Xcellis scale-out NAS for data-intensive and high-value workloads. It has the ability of performing thrice the performance of the competitors. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and offer next level technology to their customers.

In May 2017, Dell EMC launched Isilon scale-out NAS. Isilon is intended for demanding file applications over a broad variety of firms such as life sciences, finance, and media and entertainment. This launch expanded the offering and enhanced the technology.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Scale-out NAS Market

Scale-out NAS Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Scale-out NAS Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Scale-out NAS Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Scale-out NAS Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Scale-out NAS Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Scale-out NAS

Global Scale-out NAS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

